Tottenham Hotspur are snapping up Charlton Athletic academy manager Tom Pell, who is set to leave the Addicks in December.

Charlton announced recently that Pell was ending his time at the Valley and was set to continue his career at a Premier League side, though they did not indicate which one.

The Addicks said: “Academy Manager Tom Pell will leave Charlton Athletic in December after more than three years with the club to take up a role with a Premier League side.”

Now it has emerged that the Premier League club that Pell is heading to is north London giants Tottenham.

Journalist Richard Cawley wrote on X that “academy manager Tom Pell is joining Tottenham Hotspur’s academy. “

Spurs have focused on bringing through players from the academy into the first team and Pell will have a key role in making sure that pipeline continues.

Pell joined Charlton in 2022 and his positive work with the Addicks put him firmly on Tottenham’s radar.

Losing Pell is a blow for Charlton, but they have already started the process of identifying a new academy manager.

Tottenham currently have a number of players who have progressed through the academy system out on loan spells in the Championship.

Alfie Devine is currently enjoying a loan spell at Preston North End, while Will Lankshear is plying his trade at Oxford United.

Jamie Donley, who joined Tottenham over ten years ago, in 2013, is cutting his teeth at Stoke City following a successful loan stint with Leyton Orient last term.

In the Premier League 2, Tottenham’s Under-21s are third in the table, following a promising start to the campaign which has seen five wins from their six league outings.

Pell will therefore be going into a good environment and will be expected to keep it ticking.