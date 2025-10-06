George Wood/Getty Images

Aidy White has admitted he does question the speed Leeds United midfielder Anton Stach has to get back into position and feels he gets turned easily sometimes.

Leeds raided German Bundesliga club Hoffenheim to sign Stach in the summer and such was his status that it was suggested to be a stab in the heart of the Hoffenheim fans.

He has quickly adapted to the demands of the Premier League, winning praise from Daniel Farke.

Stach started on Saturday in the Premier League as Leeds played host to Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur side.

Leeds went down to a 2-1 loss, with goals from Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus handing Tottenham all three points.

Stach clocked 67 minutes before he was replaced by Ao Tanaka and former Leeds star White admits that he has been consistently good this season.

However, White does think that opposing players can often turn Stach too easily.

“Stach has been consistently good. Today he got a little bit unlucky with a couple of deflections”, White said on BBC Radio Leeds (19:11).

Midfielder Age Anton Stach 26 Ilia Gruev 25 Sean Longstaff 27 Ao Tanaka 27 Brenden Aaronson 24 Leeds United’s midfielders

“Sometimes I do question has he got the speed to get back in.

“He gets turned sometimes a little bit easy.”

Stach will be looking to kick on and help Leeds survive in the Premier League this season, as well as playing on a consistent basis.

He is on the radar as a possible inclusion in Germany’s World Cup squad and performing for Leeds will be a pre-requisite to have any chance of a ticket on the plane.

Stach has settled well at Leeds and recently saluted team-mate Sean Longstaff, who he says is helping him to get up to speed with the demands of the Premier League.