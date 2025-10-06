George Wood/Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has insisted that Birmingham City loanee Tyler Roberts shows his qualities every time he is on the pitch, and he praised the Welshman for his goal at the weekend.

Roberts started his youth career in West Brom’s youth academy, where he spent 12 years before moving to Leeds United.

He was considered a top talent at Elland Road, where he made more than 100 appearances for the Whites and even played in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Roberts did come in for criticism from Leeds fans at times and Bielsa admitted they were justified on having their say.

And with Roberts falling down the pecking order and failing to kick on, Birmingham City signed him permanently two years ago.

The versatile attacker did not play a significant role for Blues either and now he is on his second loan spell away from the club.

This summer, League One club Mansfield Town loaned him for the rest of the campaign and he has been in goalscoring form recently.

The Birmingham City loan star has scored in two consecutive league games and Clough hailed the 26-year-old for his goalscoring instincts that he showed against Reading at the weekend, as he scored the Stags’ only goal in a 1-1 draw.

Club West Brom Oxford United Shrewsbury Town Walsall Leeds United QPR Birmingham City Northampton Town Mansfield Town Clubs Tyler Roberts has played for

“Tyler, his quality is, I think, on the show, pretty much every time he is out there”, the Stags boss told Mansfield Town’s media (0:48).

“When he scored, I turned to Dom Dwyer and I said, probably only you and he would have scored that goal.

“To be on the move, and a little deft touch to take it over the goalkeeper, very good indeed.”

Reading hitman Jack Marriott scored the Royals’ only goal of the match and the Stags boss stressed that players with quality like Roberts can really change a game’s result drastically.

“That is it! You have seen it with Tyler, he won us the game against Rotherham, really and [helped] getting us back in it.

“He’s got us the goal today [against Reading].

“That is difference when you get that quality.”

The Mansfield boss is a big fan of the Birmingham City loanee, as he praised the Wales international for his versatility and comfort on the ball last month.

Roberts’ contract does not expire until the summer of 2027 at Blues and it remains to be seen if he will be able to perform at the same level for Mansfield for the rest of the campaign.