Rangers could find that managerial target Kevin Muscat is out of reach due to two reasons, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Russell Martin was sacked from his post as Rangers manager on Sunday night after a 1-1 draw at Falkirk sparked further fan anger which led to him needing a police escort away from the ground.

Now Rangers are looking at who they can bring in to replace Martin and it is an appointment they need to get right, given Hearts’ good form and the chance of missing out on a top two finish in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Australian tactician Muscat has regularly been linked with the role when it has been available and again he is amongst the favourites for the job.

Muscat is currently in charge of Chinese side Shanghai Port, who sit top of the Chinese Super League table with a two point lead and four games left to play.

His contract at Shanghai Port is lucrative and tax free, which would mean Rangers would have to dig very deep into their pockets to tempt him away.

A second issue is that Muscat is also being eyed by other clubs, including in Japan.

He had success in Japanese football with Yokohama F Marinos and his stock in Japan remains high.

Manager Current job Steven Gerrard Unattached Sean Dyche Unattached Kevin Muscat Shanghai Port Danny Rohl Unattached Derek McInnes Hearts Top contenders for Rangers job

Both factors represent problems when it comes to Rangers appointing the 52-year-old and they may well be hurdles the Gers cannot overcome.

If Rangers do decide they want Muscat then they are likely to need the former Australia international to be set on taking over at Ibrox ahead of all else.

Steven Gerrard is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to make a return to Ibrox and take the job, with Sean Dyche the second favourite.

Muscat is third favourite, followed by Danny Rohl.

Whoever comes in at Rangers will be stuck with the squad assembled by Martin and Kevin Thelwell, at least until the January transfer window.

Richard Keys believes that now that Martin has gone, those who appointed him at Rangers should follow him out of the Ibrox exit door.

If that was to happen it would likely further complicate and delay the appointment of a new manager.

Another option Rangers could consider is a stop-gap until the end of the season, for which last season’s caretaker Barry Ferguson could come into the reckoning again.

Ferguson was keen on keeping the job in the summer, but Rangers were sold on Martin and his project.