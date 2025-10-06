Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers out-on-loan winger Oscar Cortes could be thrown a lifeline by managerial developments at Sporting Gijon.

The Gers paid £4.5m to sign Cortes permanently from French side Lens in the summer transfer window, but then sent him out on loan to the Spanish second tier.

He linked up with Sporting Gijon, but the club’s boss Asier Garitano regularly overlooked him amid suggestions he had no confidence in the Colombian winger.

The 21-year-old was handed his longest outing of the season on Sunday, clocking 24 minutes as Sporting Gijon were beaten 3-1 by Castellon.

That result left Sporting Gijon sitting in 14th in the Spanish Segunda Division and having lost their last five league games on the bounce.

As a result, Garitano has paid with his job, with the club sacking him and now being on the hunt for his successor.

It is unclear who that might be, but a change in boss could well hand Cortes a lifeline and the chance to really make an impact during his loan spell.

While Cortes is experiencing a managerial change, the same is being played out at his parent club Rangers.

Manager Reign Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Michael Beale 2022-2023 Philippe Clement 2023-2025 Russell Martin 2025 Recent Rangers managers

Russell Martin has now been sacked as Gers manager following a dire start to the campaign which has left the club well off the pace in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers could only draw 1-1 away at Falkirk on Sunday and that sparked further fan unrest, which led to Martin’s exit.

What Rangers’ new manager might think of Cortes remains to be seen, but if he rates the winger highly then the Gers could explore bringing him back to Ibrox in January.

That would likely need an agreement from Sporting Gijon however.

Cortes did make a positive impression at Rangers after he first joined the club and was tipped to become a difference maker in games.

Sporting Gijon are next in action at the weekend when they host second placed Racing Santander.