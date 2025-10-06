Rangers need to also sack those who decided it was a good idea to appoint Russell Martin as manager, Richard Keys believes.

The Gers brought the curtain down on Martin’s unhappy spell as Rangers boss on Sunday night after further fan unrest in response to a 1-1 draw at Falkirk.

They are now looking for his successor, but questions are also being asked about CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

Keys believes that those who were responsible for Martin being appointed in the first place should not be involved in picking who comes next.

He insists they should instead follow Martin out of the Ibrox door.

Keys wrote on X: “It beggars belief that Russell Martin can be sacked but those who thought it was a good idea to appoint him stay in post.

“How? They’re culpable. They should follow him ‘out of the building’.”

Thelwell’s work as sporting director is already under the scanner following a summer transfer window which many believe has left Rangers with a weaker squad than last season.

Manager Reign Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Michael Beale 2022-2023 Philippe Clement 2023-2025 Russell Martin 2025 Recent Rangers managers

He brought in fees by offloading Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Cyriel Dessers, Ridvan Yilmaz and Robin Propper.

There has been debate over the decision to sell Dessers, who scored 52 goals in 116 games in a Rangers shirt.

He has quickly made an impact at his new club Panathinaikos and scored in a 1-1 Greek Super League draw with fierce rivals Olympiacos.

With Igamane and Dessers gone, Rangers are now relying on their replacements, Bojan Miovski and big money signing Youssef Chermiti.

Chermiti is already struggling to live up to his price tag, with suggestions he is not a killer in the box.

Rangers now have the international break to consider what to do and who should come in to replace Martin, with the manager’s backroom staff also needing to be replaced.