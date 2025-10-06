Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has hailed Tottenham Hotspur loan star Yang Min-hyeok for his recent performances and stressed that he should be feeling ‘on top of the world’.

The South Korean attacker started his career with Gangwon FC before the north Londoners agreed a deal with them for his signature.

In the summer window, Spurs loaned him out to Championship side Portsmouth for the rest of the season and now he is getting up to speed at Fratton Park.

Mousinho dubbed him direct and exciting when he first landed at Portsmouth.

It took Yang time to get into Mousinho’s side, but Josh Murphy’s injury has given him a golden opportunity and he has been taking it.

Yang has started his last three league games and scored against Watford and Middlesbrough in back-to-back matches.

Pompey handed Boro their first league defeat of the campaign, thanks to a first-half goal by Yang at the weekend.

Portsmouth boss Mousinho hailed the 19-year-old not only for his all-important goal, but for his overall performance at Fratton Park.

Player Loan at Yang Min-hyeok Portsmouth Ashley Phillips Stoke City Alfie Devine Preston North End Will Lankshear Oxford United Jamie Donley Stoke City Tottenham players on loan at Championship clubs

“Hopefully, he knows that we wanted to bring him into the side in the right manner, to make sure that he gets up to speed with everything, and he is taking his chances when he has got it”, the Portsmouth boss told the club’s media (2:40).

“I thought he was okay against Ipswich; he was pretty lively.

“He obviously took his chance the other night when we decided to stay with him on Wednesday night.

“And again, it is not just the goal, his overall play was impressive.”

Mousinho stressed that the Spurs talent should feel he is on cloud nine,and he promised to help him unlock his full potential at Fratton Park.

“I think he should be feeling on top of the world, really!

“A young lad who has started three consecutive league games for the first time in his career, all in one week.

“He has got two goals off the back of it, and he has had a massive contribution to the game today [against Middlesbrough].

“He should feel full of confidence. I want to see a lot more of that.

“You can probably see the difference in Min-hyeok when we first had him in the building eight weeks ago, to how he is now, or we can certainly see it.

“[He is] a very popular lad in the dressing room.

“[It is a] pleasure to work with him, we want to keep getting him out of his shell”, he added.

Portsmouth face one of the promotion favourites, in the shape of Leicester City, after the current international break.

Yang will be hoping to continue his purple patch against the Foxes after the break to cement his place in Mousinho’s side.