Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Richard Keys feels that Coventry City are the best Championship team this season so far and he admitted that he wants to see Frank Lampard as the Sky Blues’ boss for a long, long time.

Coventry went ever so close last season under Lampard’s stewardship, but were knocked out of the playoffs by eventual playoff winners, Sunderland.

Lampard and Coventry plotted another campaign over the summer as they bid to go one better and secure promotion to the Premier League.

Following a mixed-bag start to the season, they have impressed hugely, scoring for fun, as in the last three games, Coventry have scored 12 goals without reply.

Lampard was appointed last year, after Coventry chose to part ways with long-serving boss Mark Robins.

Coventry now sit top of the Championship table after taking 19 points from their nine games so far, one point better off than Middlesbrough.

Keys, who has been impressed with what he has seen, is hoping to see ‘super’ Lampard as the Coventry boss for a long time to come, suggesting that he deserves all the ‘affection’ coming his way.

Game Competition Blackburn Rovers (H) Championship Portsmouth (A) Championship Watford (H) Championship Coventry City’s next three games

“And I can’t finish without a mentioning Super Frankie Lampard, what a job he’s doing at Coventry”, Keys wrote on his weekly blog.

“Like so many, I was devastated when Mark Robins was sacked.

“That decision wasn’t Frank’s fault, of course, so he was welcomed to the club as Mark’s replacement.

“It was the owner, Doug King, who took the heat.

“Well, King can feel very pleased with himself right now.

“Super Frank has really got things moving for us. I’m delighted for the club and our fantastic supporters.

“There’s a long way to go yet, but right now we’re the best team in the C’ship and are deservedly top.

“As for Super Frank – top work, Frank.

“I hope the love affair we’re all involved in right now goes on for a long time yet.

“You deserve all the affection coming your way.”

Coventry are due to play host to Blackburn Rovers following the international break, before they then travel to Fratton Park to lock horns with Portsmouth.

Lampard’s side play six games in December, combined with a New Year’s Day clash, meaning the period is likely to be a key tester of how serious their promotion credentials are.