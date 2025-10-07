Fred Lee/Getty Images

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes that Kevin Muscat ‘understands what is needed’ at Ibrox and admits the Shanghai Port boss is ‘very fiery’.

Russell Martin’s tormented reign as the manager of the Scottish club ended following the 1-1 draw at the hands of Falkirk, where he needed a police escort away from the ground.

The loss took the Scottish Premiership title further out of Rangers’ hands, seeing further ground lost to Celtic and Hearts.

A number of managers have been linked with the vacant post at Ibrox, including former boss Steven Gerrard and Shanghai Port manager Muscat.

Gerrard does have an interest in returning to Rangers, while there could be obstacles towards appointing Muscat.

Muscat has been linked with the Rangers job when it has come up in recent years and Ferguson admits the Australian knows all about the club.

He indicated that Muscat is a no-nonsense figure, while stressing Rangers cannot afford to get the next appointment wrong.

Referring to the job the 52-year-old did in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos, Ferguson told the Go Radio Football Show (8:07): “Muscat has done a fantastic job over in Japan.

“He has won trophies, I think he has taken them to the Asian Champions League.

“He has been mentioned on a number of occasions when the manager’s job came up.

“He is player I have played with, very fiery customer.

“He knows the game, he understands what is needed at Rangers.

“It is just going to be interesting to see who they pick because this one has to be correct.”

Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprises will have time to appoint Martin’s successor as Rangers’ next match is not scheduled to be played until the 18th of this month.

Ferguson himself was keen to get the job on a permanent basis in the summer, but the Gers were sold on Martin’s project.