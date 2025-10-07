Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fleetwood Town boss Pete Wild is keen to monitor Leeds United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy game tonight, amid an admission that most of those on show will not make the Whites first team.

Leeds Under-21s have made a mixed start to their new campaign as they sit eleventh in the Premier League 2 table.

They did well against senior teams last term as they won the National League Cup, leaving one Whites talent lauding the experience.

Leeds Under-21s have won two of their last three games in all competitions and are set to take on another senior team in League Two side Fleetwood Town.

The Cod Army have won only one of their last five league games and they will be hosting Leeds Under-21s at the Highbury Stadium.

The Lancashire-based club lost their recent League Two game against Cheltenham at the weekend and they are keen on making a comeback in form.

Wild, the Cod Army boss, sees the EFL Trophy as a valuable opportunity to scout emerging talents from Under-21 squads and monitor the potential for future recruitment.

He stressed that the competition is very beneficial for young players to experience men’s football, as he is clear that the vast majority of those on show will not go on to play for their Premier League side.

Team League Port Vale League One Fleetwood Town League Two Accrington Stanley League Two Leeds United U21s Premier League 2 EFL Trophy Group G Northern Section

“I think it is a real good idea, I think it prepares them for what real life is”, Wild told Fleetwood TV (5:27) when he was asked about the importance of the EFL Trophy ahead of the Leeds game.

“The amount that is going to actually play for their first teams in the Premier League is very small.

“So, they need to understand what the other side of football looks like.

“And, it is a good opportunity for us to have a look at what players might become available in the future, build relationships and links.

“So, I think it is a really good idea for football.”

Fleetwood and Leeds Under-21s are yet to register a win in the EFL Trophy and both clubs will be desperate to get a win to have a chance to get out of the group.

It remains to be seen if Scott Gardner will be able to lead this young Whites side to a victory tonight at Highbury.