Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has refused to be drawn into Robin Olsen’s clash with Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Ex-Aston Villa goalkeeper Olsen recently announced his retirement from international football after being dropped as the No. 1 by Jon Dahl Tomasson for Sweden following a costly mistake he made during Sweden’s 2-2 draw against Slovenia during the previous international break.

Following his retirement, Tomasson accused Olsen of letting his country down and said that his decision to retire implied an underlying belief that his team-mates were not good enough.

Johansson, a beneficiary of Olsen’s demotion, has smartly sidestepped the controversy and instead, hailed Olsen for his contributions over the past decade.

The Stoke shot-stopper stated that it is none of his business what Olsen and Tomasson have to say to each other and that he does not want to poke his nose into it.

Johansson told Swedish daily Expressen: “What Jon says should be Jon’s. What Robin says should be Robin’s.

“I won’t get involved in what they said to each other. We are a team and we have good support from here.

“It’s sad of course. Robin has meant a lot to a lot of people. He has been incredibly good for a ten-year period, so it’s clear that it’s sad that he’s not here.”

Noel Tornqvist has earned a call-up, replacing Olsen, and joins Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Johansson in the national squad.

Malmo signed Olsen in the summer after initially exploring a move for the then Aston Villa No. 2 in January.

Olsen left the door ajar to an international return by making a qualifying statement in that he has no intention of returning to international duty as long as Tomasson remains the coach.

Tomasson previously had an issue with Newcastle United’s Anthony Elanga, with the manager claiming that the player was snubbing his calls and texts, but the pair have since resolved any differences between them.

Olsen retires with 79 caps and Johansson will look to quickly add to his own nine, beginning with the World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Kosovo.