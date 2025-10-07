[]

George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United loan star Max Wober has insisted that he is ‘fighting’ to find his way back to fitness, as he is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Austrian defender has been on Leeds United’s books since the winter of 2023, when he joined the Yorkshire giants from Red Bull Salzburg.

However, his time at Elland Road has been plagued by multiple injury issues and with two years still left on his current deal, he is down the pecking order, something which saw a loan move to Werder Bremen this summer.

In the 2023/24 season, Wober was loaned out to Borussia Monchengladbach, where he played 27 games, with some minor injuries.

Last season, he barely played in the Championship for Leeds, leading to admissions of a difficult campaign, and is looking to shine back in Germany, where Werder Bremen have an option to buy.

However, without playing a single minute in the Bundesliga, Wober suffered a hamstring injury, and now he is looking to get back to fitness, but he will still need some significant time to do so.

He stressed that the injury he sustained against Arminia Bielefeld back in mid-August caused a structural muscle injury.

Club Rapid Vienna Ajax Sevilla Red Bull Salzburg Leeds United Borussia Monchengladbach Werder Bremen Clubs Max Wober has played for

Wober is now looking forward to starting his rehabilitation programme, stating he has been ‘fighting’ to get back to full fitness.

“Now it’s all about getting the muscle to grow back, then I can fully concentrate on rehab”, the Leeds loanee told German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers) about his injury.

“That [injury] caused a structural injury to the muscle.

“The muscle gradually tore. I didn’t really notice it during the game.

“Shortly afterwards, I was diagnosed with a muscle tear and a torn muscle bundle.

“Since then, I’ve been fighting to get back as quickly as possible.”

It is not clear how much Werder Bremen would have to pay to sign Wober permanently, but the Austrian will certainly need to stay fit and be available to play games.

All eyes will be on Wober to see if he can stay fit long enough to persuade the German club to sign him permanently, or whether he will return to Elland Road next summer.