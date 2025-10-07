Julian Finney/Getty Images

France have handed Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike the iconic number 9 shirt for their two matches over the international break.

Ekitike has been superb at Anfield since joining the Premier League champions on a big money deal from Eintracht Frankfurt, with Liverpool seeing off competition from Newcastle United to land him.

Liverpool managed to bring in Alexander Isak before the transfer window closed, but Ekitike has already staked his claim as a key man on Merseyside, with three goals in six Premier League games so far.

He is firmly part of the France squad over the international break and is looking forward to facing Azerbaijan and Iceland in World Cup qualifiers.

And Ekitike will wear the iconic number 9 shirt in both games, according to French journalist Ilies Peeters.

That will surely be seen as an indication of the importance that Ekitike now has within the France set-up as the World Cup next summer approaches.

He will be hoping to find the back of the net against Azerbaijan and Iceland over the coming days.

Ekitike has so far won just two caps for France at senior international level and has yet to get on the scoresheet.

Level Caps France Under-20s 6 France Under-21s 5 France 2 Hugo Ekitike at international level

While Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be keen to see him continue his good form, the main concern for the Dutchman will be that Ekitike avoids injury.

With Liverpool suffering a dip in form, losing Ekitike would be a huge blow which Slot can ill afford.

Liverpool are back in action after the international break at home to Manchester United, who rejected the chance to sign Ekitike, when offered him in the 2024 winter transfer window.

The Reds then head to Ekitike’s former club Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The France international will be desperate not to miss out on returning to his old stomping ground.