Former Championship star Joe Jacobson believes that an in-form Leicester City will cause worries for high-flying teams like West Brom, Middlesbrough and Coventry City when it comes to going for promotion.

After the Foxes suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, they parted ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy, bringing in Marti Cifuentes.

Leicester have not made a flawless start to their Championship campaign, as they are adapting to life under their new boss.

They have drawn four of their last five league games, winning their most recent one against Swansea City at the weekend.

Ex-Championship left-back Jacobson stressed that Leicester have some quality players with Premier League experience and he feels they can win games singlehandedly.

He also stressed that the teams like Coventry, Middlesbrough and West Brom, who have made a very good start to their campaigns, will be looking over their shoulders when Leicester get on a good run.

The former Wycombe Wanderers skipper feels that the Foxes, with their recent promotion to the Premier League, will have an edge over other teams.

Game Competition Portsmouth (H) Championship Hull City (A) Championship Millwall (A) Championship Leicester City’s next three games

“I think they have still got players who have Premier League experience, like Bobby Decordova-Reid up front”, Jacobson said on talkSPORT’s EFL All Access (23:06).

“They have got players that can win you matches.

“But when you can get someone like Jordan James scoring goals, creating them, then it adds another dimension to your squad.

“Leicester have got an aura about them in the Championship; they are a huge, huge club in that division.

“So, once they get on a [winning] run, get that momentum behind them, I think they are going to be a really, really tough team to stop.

“And, for the Middlesbroughs, for the Coventrys, the West Broms, those teams who have not had a promotion recently to the Premier League, if you have a Leicester coming up behind you, you start to look over your shoulder and think that they have got that experience within their squad to get promoted, they know what it is.

“So, I think at the minute, they will be happy to be where they are.”

Leicester have multiple players in their squad with ample Premier League experience and it remains to be seen if they will be able to overtake Coventry, Middlesbrough and West Brom over the course of the season.

Richard Keys recently stated his view that Frank Lampard’s Coventry are the best team in the Championship; they sit at the top of the league table.