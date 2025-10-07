Ashley Allen/Getty Images

West Brom star Harry Whitwell, currently at Forest Green Rovers, has stressed that Baggies loan manager Chris Brunt keeps a regular check on him, and he is hoping that his progress is pleasing his parent club.

The teenage midfielder is a product of the Baggies youth system and he joined the club’s youth ranks back in 2017, when he was 12.

Whitwell featured heavily for West Brom’s youth set-up over the years and he also played three senior games for the Championship side.

In the summer window, Ryan Mason’s side sent him on his first loan spell away from the club to help him get regular game time and National League side Forest Green Rovers got their hands on the midfield talent.

The England Under-18 international has been a regular choice for Robbie Savage’s Forest Green side so far, and he impressed with his performance at the weekend against Rochdale.

Whitwell revealed that the Baggies are in regular contact with him and he hopes to impress the coaches back at the Hawthorns with his development.

“Yes, they are in constant communication”, the 19-year-old told Forest Green’s in-house media (3:33).

Result Competition Forest Green 0-1 Rochdale National League Boston United 0-0 Forest Green National League Forest Green 1-1 York City National League Forest Green’s last three results

“The loan manager, Chris Brunt, is always sending me messages most days, so yes, it is good.

“And I am hoping that they are pleased with how it is going so far [at Forest Green Rovers].

“Yes, we will see.”

Forest Green Rovers boss Savage also hailed the teenage midfield talent for his excellent performance at the weekend against Rochdale.

“He was magnificent, absolutely”, Savage told the club’s media (4:30) when he was asked about the West Brom loanee.

“I thought he was the best player on the park out of the two teams.

“We will look after him, that is what we are trying to do, looking after young players.”

If Whitwell is able to help Forest Green get promoted to League Two at the end of the campaign, it remains to be seen if he will have a chance to have a crack at the West Brom first team next year.