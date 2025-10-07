Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has hailed Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic for his qualities, suggesting that he could solve Croatia’s centre-back issues for the next ten to 15 years.

The highly-rated defender started his youth career in Croatia with Hajduk Split, where he made eleven senior appearances.

Two summers back, the teenager caught Tottenham’s eye and the north London club paid a hefty £12m for the defender when he was only 16.

He spent a season on loan at Radomiak Radom and another loan spell in Belgium with Westerlo, where he won big praise, before finally coming to Spurs.

However, the 18-year-old was deemed not ready yet for a regular spot in Spurs’ defence and a host of clubs showed interest in him.

Vuskovic decided that he wanted to join Bundesliga side Hamburg, where his elder brother Mario Vuskovic is; Mario he is currently suspended due to a doping ban.

Croatia boss Dalic indicated that Luka’s imperious performances at the German club helped him get the national team call-up in the international break.

Centre-back Nationality Ashley Phillips English Kota Takai Japanese Archie Gray English Luka Vuskovic Croatian Young Tottenham centre-backs

The 58-year-old is fully aware of the Spurs talent’s ceiling, as he suggested that the teenager has the ability to become Croatia’s defensive solution for the next 15 years.

“Great potential, he plays great in the Bundesliga, which is why he got a chance in the A team”, Dalic was quoted as saying by Croatian outlet Telesport about the Spurs talent.

“I think he needs to be with us, to feel the atmosphere and what awaits him.

“With him, Croatia is solving the issue of centre-backs for the next ten, 15 years.”

The 18-year-old Croatia international admitted last month that he was determined to join Hamburg, no matter which division they were in.

Vuskovic has now established himself in the first team in Germany and Tottenham are sure to be keeping a close eye on him.

Tottenham have a host of young defensive prospects, including Kota Takai and Archie Gray.