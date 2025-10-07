Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have suffered a blow in their search for a new manager as Sean Dyche ‘would not be interested’ in the role, according to journalist Lyall Thomas.

The Gers are on the hunt for a successor to Russell Martin after showing him the door just months into his reign at Ibrox.

A host of managers are being linked with the post at Rangers, with Steven Gerrard, who led the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title, interested in a return to Glasgow.

Shanghai Port boss Kevin Muscat has also been mooted as a serious contender, but Rangers could face two key issues if they want to tempt him from China.

Former Everton manager Dyche has been considered to be a strong contender for the job given his pedigree and no-nonsense style, and he is currently out of work.

That could smooth any move to Rangers as he would be able to take over immediately and with no compensation due to any club.

Dyche though ‘would not be interested’ in becoming the new Rangers manager at the moment.

It is unclear why Dyche does not want to throw his hat into the ring, but the former Premier League boss will not be heading to Scotland as things stand.

Manager Reign Steven Gerrard 2018-2021 Giovanni van Bronckhorst 2021-2022 Michael Beale 2022-2023 Philippe Clement 2023-2025 Russell Martin 2025 Recent Rangers managers

Dyche won big plaudits for keeping Everton afloat in the Premier League during his last job.

One former Scotland international suggested he had been harshly undervalued by the Toffees when they showed him the door.

Now Rangers must focus on other options, but they do have some time due to the ongoing international break.

Having got the appointment of Martin spectacularly wrong however, Rangers will know how vital it is to get the next manager right, and that may mean taking more time.