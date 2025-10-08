Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland striker Andy Walker admits he sees no logic in Rangers playing Tottenham Hotspur‘s Mikey Moore ahead of Findlay Curtis and believes Moore was ‘awful’ at Falkirk.

In Rangers’ weekend away fixture against Falkirk, which was Russell Martin’s last in charge as he was sacked, Moore was named in the starting lineup.

He failed to impress, but was not brought off until the hour mark, when Oliver Antman replaced him.

Former Scotland star Walker thinks that Moore was ‘awful’ in the first half at Falkirk and was shocked he came out for the second half.

He thinks that Curtis should be playing ahead of Moore.

Referring to Curtis’ record of having scored three goals in nine appearances for the Gers, Walker insisted that the 19-year-old has an eye for goal, which has already been seen.

“I don’t see why you play Mikey Moore when you have got someone like Findlay Curtis”, Walker said on Go Radio (33.28).

“He is a young lad who had an eye for goal in the early part of the season.

Level played at England Under-15s England Under-16s England Under-17s England Under-19s Mikey Moore at international level

“Mikey Moore is one of Tottenham’s reserves.

“He has maybe got a big reputation, but I couldn’t believe that he came out in the second half.

“I think his first half was awful. Every time the ball came to him, he lost it or he gave it away.”

It was suggested recently that Rangers may well need to pay more of Moore’s wages if they do not play him on a regular basis.

Moore has so far clocked ten appearances for Rangers, including five in the Scottish Premiership, but he has yet to find the back of the net.

Now, with Martin out of the door, there will inevitably be question marks over what the new Rangers manager will think of Moore.