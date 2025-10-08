George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn believes Daniel Farke ‘is going to have a headache’ after the international break as he decides who to start between the sticks against Burnley.

Leeds invested a £15.6m fee to sign goalkeeper Lucas Perri from French side Lyon in the summer and he arrived at Elland Road as the number 1.

However, an injury after just the opening three league games opened a window of opportunity for his understudy, Karl Darlow.

The 34-year-old has played the last four games for Leeds and though he has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of them, he has managed to make an impression.

Farke, though, has hinted at a return to action for Perri after the international break and the Brazilian could be ready for the Burnley game.

Martyn, who himself fought for a place between the sticks at Elland Road during his playing career, insists that it is going to be a tough call for Farke.

He thinks that the German tactician ‘is going to have a headache’ when he comes to picking who should start.

Giving his view of the situation, Martyn said on LUTV (11.17): “It [the battle for the number one spot] is a tough one.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri Karl Darlow Illan Meslier Alex Cairns Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

“I think the manager is going to have a headache. The manager obviously spent the money on a new goalkeeper.

“But the one that was here from the back end of last season, played so well at the back end of last season, has come in and done really well.”

Despite a strong performance against Tottenham Hotspur inside Elland Road, Leeds had to leave the pitch empty-handed following a 2-1 defeat.

Leeds though will consider themselves to be in a good position in the Premier League if they can beat Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Whites’ last win came away at a struggling Wolves side in September.