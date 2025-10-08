Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene is the best player in the Championship, ex-striker Sam Parkin believes, as he turns on the style at Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna’s side made a slow start to life back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League, but they have been climbing the table in recent weeks, as they currently sit ninth in the table.

When they were in the Premier League last season, they paid a hefty £20m to Aston Villa to sign Philogene, who had been taken back to Villa from Hull City.

The winger may feel he did not get the chances he needed to make an impact at Villa Park and his performances for Ipswich could cause some regret amongst Unai Emery and his coaching staff.

Now he has found his form, as he has scored five goals in the last four league games, and Parkin feels that, alongside some Coventry City players, Philogene is the best player in the Championship.

He noted Emi Buendia’s 2020/21 season at Norwich City, when he scored 15 goals and provided 16 assists in 39 league games, comparing him with Philogene’s current campaign.

The season has just started, though, and to replicate the Aston Villa star’s unreal campaign, Philogene will need to score and assist, week in week out.

“You are seeing the reminiscence of a kind of Buendia season at the moment from Philogene”, Parkin said on What The EFL (6:22), about the Ipswich star.

Game Minutes Bayern Munich (H) 90 Bologna (H) 24 Juventus (H) 4 Jaden Philogene’s Champions League appearances with Aston Villa

“He is probably your best player in the division, isn’t he? Alongside a few of the Coventry lads.

“If he continues in that vein, I think we’ve always been in unison that he is a top-quality operator in the Championship.

“So, they could have the best player of the division.”

Following the 2020/21 campaign, Buendia joined Aston Villa for a massive £33m and his contract at Villa Park runs for two more years.

Last season, it looked like his time was up at Villa, but in this term, Emery has been giving him chances, as he has clocked almost 450 minutes in all competitions.

All eyes will be on Philogene to see if he will be able to steer the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League when this season ends.

Former Championship star Ben Tozer picked Philogene as the player of the week in the second week of September, when he scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Philogene was even chased by Barcelona in the summer 2024 transfer window.