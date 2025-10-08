Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that appointing St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson as Russell Martin’s successor would be a huge gamble for the Gers to take.

Following Martin’s sacking after just 123 days, a number of names have emerged to be linked with becoming his successor at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard now has big backing to take a role he is interested in, though there are tax issues he would have to address.

He won the Scottish Premiership title with the Glasgow club back in 2021 but left in the same year to take up the role at Aston Villa.

While it has been claimed that Gerrard is open to taking up the role, there has been some support for St Mirren boss Robinson, who knows his way around the Scottish game.

Robinson has done a decent job with the Buddies and after helping them to a top-six finish last season, he is continuing with the work this term as well.

However, Dalziel believes that appointing Robinson as the manager of Rangers would be a gamble at this point in time.

Club Years Oldham Athletic 2016-2017 Motherwell 2017-2020 Morecambe 2021-2022 St Mirren 2022- Stephen Robinson’s managerial career

With the kind of dissatisfaction the fans have been feeling about their team, appointing their favourite Gerrard would be a safer bet, Dalziel believes.

“I think because of the situation they are now, you have just witnessed what has happened to Russell Martin, to bring in Steve Robinson would be a gamble, like most managers”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (34:04).

“Whereas if you bring in Steven Gerrard, you are bringing in a fans’ favourite, so you are already saying to the fans – ‘okay there, we are bringing him in. This is the one you have been crying out for.’

As such, Dalziel thinks the Rangers decision-makers would get a degree of protection with Gerrard.

“They can sort of protect themselves a little bit”, he added.

The Rangers hierarchy, involving the likes of Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe, are set for a meeting on Thursday to decide on the future course of action.