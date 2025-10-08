Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley has hailed Charlton Athletic loan talent Micah Mbick for his decision-making and finishing against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy clash.

The young striker came through Charlton’s youth system and is looking to kick on with his development this season.

The London-born talent made his Addicks debut two years ago, when he was 16, and has made eleven senior appearances for Charlton.

In the recent summer window, he was sent on his first loan following Charlton’s promotion to the Championship, as League Two side Colchester United got their hands on him.

U’s boss Cowley has been giving him chances in the first team and he has made six appearances, scoring twice and assisting once.

On Tuesday night, he played 45 minutes against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy, scoring once and playing an important pass to his team-mate Arthur Read, which led to the winning goal as it ended 2-1 to the hosts.

Cowley hailed Mbick’s calmness to find the pass to Read, which helped the U’s get the match-winning penalty.

Game Competition Grimsby Town (A) League Two Harrogate Town (H) League Two Swindon Town (A) League Two Colchester United’s next three games

“We had to keep adapting, and I was really pleased that the players identified that and made good decisions”, the Colchester boss told Col U TV (4:06), discussing the win against Gillingham.

“If you look at that second goal, Josh Powell, all of a sudden, is on the shoulder of their winger, he receives it from [Ronnie] Harvey, and plays a beautiful ball down to Micah, and Micah just has that calmness in that moment to find Arthur.”

Mbick also scored the important equalising goal that brought Colchester United back into the game, and Cowley stressed that the goal was an impressive finish.

“Kyreece [Lisbie], I think, initially makes a brilliant run to break their defensive line, and then a good cross and lovely finish by Micah.”

Another Charlton loanee, in the shape of Daniel Kanu, is also on loan in League Two, playing for Walsall and is impressing at the Saddlers.

Kanu has also been hailed for his coolness, indicating that the Charlton academy may well be instilling that particular quality in their youngsters.

Colchester are due to head to Walsall next month in what could see the two Addicks talents do battle.