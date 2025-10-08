Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has revealed that Birmingham City boss Chris Davies is under big pressure and Blues hierarchy could consider a managerial change if the next two to three results do not go their way.

Davies was appointed last year as the Birmingham boss in his first managerial job and achieved his objective, getting the club back to the Championship, in style.

Blues broke multiple League One records as they registered a mammoth 111 points on the board, but some felt it was no less than what was expected given their substantial spending.

Following their promotion, they did not rest and spent handsomely in the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad, but the results have not been similar.

The Championship is proving to be a stern challenge for Davies, as they sit 16th in the league table with three wins, draws and losses in nine games.

He recently warned that any thoughts Birmingham would be able to walk the division were incorrect.

Ex-EFL star Clarke stressed that he knows some people connected to Birmingham and he revealed that Davies is currently under pressure as Blues aim is to get promoted again.

He admitted that the idea of sacking Davies is ‘nuts’, but he believes that the Blues boss will need to turn results to his favour in the next two to three games.

Club Years Birmingham City 2024- Chris Davies’ managerial history

“Chris Davies at Birmingham is on the edge and it sounds absolutely nuts!”, Clarke said on What The EFL (16:04) about Blues’ manager.

“After what I have heard because I know some people connected to that club.

“Chris Davies is under pressure, big time.

“Because Birmingham think that they are good enough to go up, and that’s their target, promotion.

“It is not a season of stability in the second tier; they want to be in and around the top six all season, and at the moment they are not.

“I don’t think that they should get rid of him; he just smashed all sorts of records, and I think they are a really good side.

“He is also a very smart coach, but I fear for him.

“I think, if results don’t go in Birmingham’s way in the next two or three matches, [it] wouldn’t shock me at all if they made a change, which would be so harsh.

“But, they have got their eyes on the biggest prize.”

Davies has promised that despite lacklustre results, Birmingham will be happy come the end of the season.

Birmingham face Hull City next in the league; they have a similar record to Blues so far, as they sit 15th in the table.

Davies will have time to rethink and reshuffle his pack during the international break to find his mojo to keep himself safe at St Andrew’s.