Rangers great Craig Moore has pointed towards more boardroom involvement to decide on the next managerial appointment after Kevin Thelwell got the last one ‘very wrong’.

Following the club’s worst start to the season in 47 years, the hierarchy decided to part ways with manager Russell Martin after just 123 days in charge, that despite Thewell labelling him ‘one of the best’ managers he had ever worked with.

Martin had been drawing the ire of the fans and had to be escorted by the police after his final game in charge, away at Falkirk.

Rangers are now working hard over the international break to identify who should take over as manager.

A number of names have been linked, among whom Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat are front-runners.

Muscat is currently managing in China where he is battling for the Chinese Super League title with Shanghai Port.

Gerrard, who is available after being sacked by Al-Ettifaq, is open to returning to manage Rangers once again.

Former Rangers defender Moore expects the club’s board to be much more involved in the manager hunt given Thelwell’s role in appointing Martin.

He stressed a meeting is expected on Thursday where chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice chairman Paraag Marathe will be attending.

“I think the most important thing now what is the process and who is driving that process because Kevin Thelwell did have his hands all over this previous appointment and got it very wrong”, Moore said on Go Radio (3:13).

“I am not sure how much confidence at this moment in time, certainly from the supporter base [there is in Thelwell], but also above him, in terms of this next process, I think [Andrew] Cavanagh and Paraag [Marathe] have a meeting on Thursday.

“I think there is going to be a lot more involvement from them during this process.”

It remains to be seen how much Rangers had to pay Martin and his staff in compensation and that comes hot of the heels of needing to pay off Philippe Clement and his staff.