David Rogers/Getty Images

Ex-EFL hitman Sam Parkin has revealed that Nottingham Forest loan star Donnell McNeilly is someone who is exciting the fans at Wycombe Wanderers, where he is on loan.

The London-born talent came through Chelsea’s esteemed Cobham academy, where he spent eight years.

Only this summer, Nottingham Forest snapped up the teenage attacker and immediately loaned him out to League One club Wycombe for the rest of the season to continue his development.

McNeilly has played around 200 minutes at the Chairboys so far in all competitions, but has shown his pedigree with two goals and an assist.

Wycombe were in the mix to get promoted to the Championship last year, but they currently sit 20th, even after the managerial change, which saw Michael Duff replace Mike Dodds.

The Chairboys face Wigan Athletic next in the league, and last month, the two teams faced each other in the EFL Cup, a game which Wycombe won comfortably 2-0.

McNeilly scored a goal against the Latics and Parkin stressed that he could be that threat against Ryan Lowe’s side this Saturday as he is the player that Wycombe fans are talking about and excited by.

Competition Details League One 3 apps, 1 assist EFL Trophy 1 app, 1 goal EFL Cup 1 app, 1 goal Donnell McNeilly so far this season

“The standout player, or certainly someone they are talking about, is McNeilly, at the moment, the centre-forward”, Parkin said on What The EFL (36:31).

“He comes into this fixture [against Wigan] with real hope that he can be someone to deliver a goal threat.

“He is someone who is exciting the [Wycombe] fans.”

McNeilly joined the club last month and Wycombe’s director of football strategy and data intelligence, Tom Stockwell, stressed that the Nottingham Forest talent has a very complete game.

The forward is ambitious about his time at Wycombe and he stressed that he wanted to play the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

It remains to be seen if McNeilly will be able to replicate what he did against Wigan last month in the upcoming game this Saturday.