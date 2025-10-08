Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has no doubts that Southampton will move up the Championship table as he rates them as a ‘very, very good side’.

A fifth draw in nine Championship matches against Barker’s former team pushed Southampton down to 17th in the league table.

However, it did not take them too far away from the playoffs, with the gap between Southampton and sixth-placed QPR standing at four points.

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke recently explained his view that Southampton manager Will Still has been making too many changes in key areas of the pitch, while hunting for the right set-up.

There have also been concerns about Southampton conceding goals and they have let twice as many goals as second placed Middlesbrough.

Former Derby man Barker, though, is confident that Saints will turn around their current situation, given the quality they have in the squad.

Barker saw Southampton up close in Derby’s 1-1 draw with Still’s side in the Championship at the weekend.

“I think they [Derby] played against a very good side in Southampton”, Barker said on Rams TV (1.15).

“I have got no doubt that they will be towards the top end with the quality they have got, with the way they play.

“The possession stats, very, very good side, but we played our part in an excellent game of football.”

How long Still will get to move Southampton up the table though remains to be seen, with one former Championship star warning the club’s patience is not likely to last.

Saints are due to play host to Swansea City following the international break, before they then head to Ashton Gate to lock horns with Bristol City.

Southampton met Swansea at St Mary’s earlier this year, in the FA Cup, and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.