Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe admits that given the kind of money the Whites spent to sign defender Jaka Bijol, leaving him out of the team is difficult.

The Premier League side splurged a fee of €22m to snap up the centre-back from Italian Serie A outfit Udinese.

Bijol been able to hit the ground running at the Yorkshire club, though and is yet to be handed his Premier League debut; he missed the season opener due to a suspension.

Daniel Farke, on his part, has provided assurances to the 26-year-old, insisting that he has been signed with a long-term view in mind, playing down his lack of action so far.

The two architects who have kept Bijol out of the action are Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon, who have earned the faith of the German manager.

Radebe admits it is a tough situation for Farke to manage given the money spent to sign Bijol, who is now not playing.

The Leeds legend though believes it is a hugely positive sign due to the strength in depth the Whites now have.

Asked whether it is a difficult situation keeping Bijol out of the side, Radebe said on LUTV (12.11): “It is, absolutely, especially having Bijol here with the kind of money we have spent on him.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk Jaka Bijol Joe Rodon Sebastiaan Bornauw Ethan Ampadu Leeds United’s centre-back options

“For me, that is the depth you want in a team. It is a good headache for the manager.

“To have the quality, because obviously it is a long season.

“There will be suspensions, there will be injuries and when you have got a team that can compete, it works better for us.”

Bijol is likely to have to continue to bide his time as Farke has a reputation for sticking to the same side if he feels results and performances are on the mark.

The Leeds defender will also have his eye on the international break, with Rodon in action for Wales, as any injury niggle for the centre-back would open the door for him in the side’s next match, at Burnley.