Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci has insisted he has the full belief of Vitor Pereira and the coaching staff at Molineux and is keen to repay that with impressive performances.

Pereira’s side have seen an upturn in recent weeks, but it has still not delivered the wins needed to climb the Premier League table.

There has been a spotlight shone on the transfer business done over the course of the summer as Wolves battled to replace key exits in the shape of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Cunha and Nelson Semedo.

One former Wolves star recently suggested that the recruitment done over the summer has just not made the side any better and expressed his view the club will need to do business in January.

Krejci is a player who arrived at Wolves in the summer, joining on a season-long loan from Spanish side Girona to strengthen the backline.

The move could turn into a permanent switch if certain conditions are met during the course of the loan.

He has so far made four appearances in the Premier League for Wolves, clocking the full 90 minutes in all of those games, as Pereira has trusted him.

Club Years Zbrojovka Brno 2016-2019 Sparta Prague 2019-2024 Girona 2024- Wolves (loan) 2025- Ladislav Krejci’s career history

Krejci feels that he has settled well since his move to Wolves and has fitted into the side.

The Czech defender stressed he has the belief of the Pereira and his coaching staff and is keen to make sure he repays that faith with the performances he puts on for Wolves.

Krejci told the club’s official site: “I cannot speak about the others, but I feel I’ve fit into the team and with everybody else very well.

“I’m happy for the opportunity, the one that the coach and the staff give me, and they believe in me, and I hope I will give them this back.”

Wolves are still without a win in the Premier League this season and the situation will need to change quickly if they are to have any chance of climbing out of the relegation battle.

Following the international break, Pereira takes his team to face Sunderland, followed by then hosting Burnley.

Serious questions will be asked if Wolves go through two games against newly promoted sides without registering a win.