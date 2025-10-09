Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic star Daizen Maeda has been put on a ‘different menu’ in training by the Japan national team.

Maeda had a standout 2024/25 campaign as he scored 33 times in all competitions and was one of four players nominated for the PFA Scotland Players’ Player of the Year.

He has a quieter start to this season though, with Kelechi Iheanacho having become the focal point recently for the side, but has been backed to get back to form.

Maeda popped up with an injury time winner against Motherwell to help Celtic secure all three points and keep the heat on league leaders, Hearts, as domestic football takes a break.

Japan have a pair of friendlies against Paraguay and Brazil to fulfil during the international break with Maeda expectedly earning a call-up.

Amidst this, Maeda has been placed on a ‘different menu’, with Takefusa Kubo, during training, according to Japanese daily Sponichi Annex.

That is because Maeda ‘has tension in his left foot’ and thus did not take part in the full training session for the day ahead of the Paraguay fixture.

He has been training separately with Kubo as a result, to get up to speed.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Celtic will be pleased with the professional approach Japan have taken to player welfare.

Maeda has largely not had any injury troubles during his career, with the longest stretch of period of time he was out being the 47 days in the 2023/24 season.

Celtic will be confident Maeda will be in fine fettle when domestic action resumes when they take on Dundee on the 19th at Dens Park.

And the Japanese will be aiming to build on what he did before the international break as Celtic look to string a run of wins together domestically and in Europe.