Coventry City forward Norman Bassette has revealed that the Sky Blues wanted to keep him, but Frank Lampard and his staff made it clear that he was not part of their plans.

Lampard almost took Coventry to the promised land of the Premier League last season and he has dusted the Sky Blues off this term for another renewed attempt.

Currently, they sit at the top of the Championship table and celebrity fan Richard Keys believes they are the best side in the division.

Bassette, who joined the Sky Blues last year from French outfit Caen, played close to 1,100 minutes in all competitions for Lampard’s side.

He is not though currently sharing in their success as in the summer transfer window, Bassette was made available, and Ligue 2 outfit Reims loaned him in for the season.

More clubs were keen on the Belgian striker, including FC Utrecht, but Reims got the better of the other suitors and landed him on loan with an option to buy.

Bassette has now revealed that Coventry as a club wanted to keep him; however, he stressed that Lampard did not consider him part of his plans.

Club Years Caen 2021-2024 Mechelen (loan) 2023-2024 Coventry City 2024- Reims (loan) 2025- Norman Bassette’s career history

“I’ve had another very difficult transfer window”, the 20-year-old forward told Belgian daily Le Soir about his struggles at the Midlands club.

“Apparently, that’s becoming a habit – it was difficult because Coventry had dropped me.

“The club wanted to keep me, but Frank Lampard and his staff made it clear they weren’t counting on me anymore.”

Now, though, Bassette is settling well at Reims and insists that he is feeling good about his career and football at the French club.

“That’s why I had to look for a new club.

“But the most important thing now is that I feel good, that I’m happy at Reims and that I can play football again.

“I’m determined to have a good season.”

He could have headed elsewhere, but did not want to risk restarting negotiations.

“There were indeed several options, including Schalke, KV Mechelen, and Anderlecht”, Bassette said.

“But because I had prioritised one club and there were only three days left in the transfer window, I didn’t want to risk restarting negotiations and missing this opportunity.”

Bassette has scored one league goal in five starts for Les Rouges et Blancs so far and he will look to become more potent in front of goal.

If he can settle down at the Ligue 2 club, he could well be able to convince Reims to sign him permanently.