Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor believes that young academy graduate, Brad Mayo, has ‘blossomed really well’ and is always eager to make himself available for the team.

The 21-year-old has been in and around the first-team for quite some time and has even been named on the bench by manager Chris Davies.

Though he is yet to be handed his first-team debut, Mayo has managed to make an impression on the club’s goalkeeping coach, who believes that the young goalkeeper has blossomed really well.

Taylor also took time to reveal how Mayo is gradually getting used to the environment at St Andrew’s.

“At every opportunity we got Brad involved with the first-team, getting used to that environment, he has blossomed really well”, Taylor said via the club’s media (5.31).

Birmingham rewarded Mayo with a new contract in June last year, which Taylor believes was a reward for the hard work he had put in.

“He is a great personality, the lads love him around the place and obviously he got rewarded with a contract.

Goalkeeper Age James Beadle 21 Ryan Allsop 33 Brad Mayo 21 Birmingham City’s goalkeepers

“He worked so hard to earn that.”

Providing further examples of Mayo’s commitment to the cause, Taylor added that he cannot be taken off the training pitch even when he is asked to.

When strikers such as Jay Stansfield practice finishing a day prior to matches, Mayo makes himself available to help them, according to the 54-year-old.

“At times, you have to drag him off the training field.

“There will be times when the manager is doing a lot of shape work.

“There is a lot of standing around.

“But he will hang around and wait for Jay Stansfield who likes to do some finishing at the end of matchday minus one.

“Brad always makes himself available.”

Mayo’s club have been going through a rough phase in the Championship, having won just one of their last five league matches.

That has put pressure on Davies as manager, but Mayo will be determined to continue his progress regardless of whether there is or is not a change in the dugout.