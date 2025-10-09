Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton starlet Reuben Gokah has revealed that he was star-struck by his experience at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and it has spurred him on to get his debut and play there.

The 16-year-old defender, from south east London, started his career with local club Charlton Athletic.

After impressing in the youth ranks at the Valley, Everton agreed a deal for him in the summer and he and has already earned his debut for their Under-18 team.

Gokah has played five league games for the Toffees youth side and has been given a tour of Everton’s newly-built Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The visit has served as motivation for the starlet, who now aims to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Anthony Gordon to play there in front of the fans one day.

Giving an insight into his feeling at visiting the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Gokah told his club’s Matchday Programme: “I was star-struck by it, to be fair!

“Just how amazing it is and how modern it is – the scale of it was breathtaking. I felt lucky to be there – it was an amazing feeling.

Player On loan at Fraser Barnsley Marine Tyler Onyango Stockport County Martin Sherif Rotherham United Isaac Heath Accrington Stanley Francis Okoronkwo Lincoln City Everton talents out on loan

“Just looking at how amazing it all was definitely spurred me on to get my debut and play there one day.”

A number of Everton’s academy products are currently plying their trade at clubs down the EFL ladder.

One of those, Isaac Heath, has been praised by Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan, who believes that the winger is an ‘unbelievable talent’.

There is likely to be a race on between Everton’s youngsters to break into David Moyes’ first team group and play at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.