Nigel Martyn believes that new Leeds United signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin has already shown that he cares about the Whites.

Following his departure from Everton after an injury-plagued season, the 28-year-old was snapped up by Premier League newcomers Leeds United on a free transfer.

He has since featured in five league games for the Whites, scoring one goal, but has come close to scoring more on a number of occasions.

His performances in a Leeds United shirt have divided opinion, with one former Premier League star insisting that he was not impressed by Calvert-Lewin’s display against Tottenham Hotspur, where Micky van de Ven was not worried by him.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, though, has praised the player’s attitude, character and attitude, not just on the pitch, but off it.

Seconding Farke’s assessment of the player, Martyn insisted that Calvert-Lewin has shown his new fans that he cares about the team he is playing for already.

According to Martyn, it is optimally important for a player moving to a new club to win the fans over and the former Everton man has done just that.

Game Competition Burnley (A) Premier League West Ham (H) Premier League Brighton (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“I think when you move to a club, you are keen to win over a new set of supporters”, Martyn said on LUTV (14.44).

“That is your first job that you have to do.

“And you do that by showing them how much it matters to you and how much you care about the team you are playing for.

“Dominic shows that – absolutely all over the pitch, he runs, he wins his headers, he works extremely hard in both boxes, he runs back and wins headers in our box as well.

“And he creates chances and he has managed to get a goal.

“We would like to see one or two more, but he is putting himself in those positions and at the moment, the goalkeepers are just saving one or two.

“But I am sure it will start coming from him again.”

Following his move to Elland Road, it was suggested that Calvert-Lewin had snubbed a lucrative offer from fellow promotion earners Sunderland to sign for Leeds United.

The Whites will hope that he adds to his goalscoring tally soon and, in the process, helps the club get away from the relegation zone.