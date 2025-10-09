Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United striker William Osula is open to making a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, who were close to getting the Dane in the summer window.

The Magpies had some major striker issues at the beginning of the summer transfer window, as Alexander Isak refused to play for them, seeking a switch to Liverpool.

The Swede eventually joined Liverpool and Newcastle replaced him with Nick Woltemade of Bundesliga club Stuttgart.

Eintracht Frankfurt tried to sign Newcastle’s second-choice striker Osula in the transfer window and the German club were on the verge of signing him for £30m.

Newcastle, though, did not let the move go through, as they kept the Denmark Under-21 international as a backup striker.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa was also signed by the Magpies, but he is yet to play due to injuries, and Osula has been an off-the-bench option for Eddie Howe.

He has played around 270 minutes of football in all competitions and has scored three goals, while assisting once in the process.

Striker Age Nick Woltemade 23 William Osula 22 Yoane Wissa 29 Newcastle United’s striker options

Even though the Bundesliga club could not sign the 22-year-old in the summer window, they are still keeping tabs on the Newcastle man.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the Danish forward is open to a move to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga side sold Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in the January window and pocketed a massive fee when they sold Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool in the summer.

Die Adler did sign Elye Wahi, who has not been able to hit the ground running yet, and are keen on signing at least one more striker in the winter transfer window.

Osula’s contract runs until the summer of 2029, and it has been suggested that the German club can afford him with recent sales.

Only time will tell if Osula will make a move out of St. James’ Park in the January window, if Eintracht Frankfurt come with a good offer for the 22-year-old.