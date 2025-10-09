Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are looking to sign a new centre-back next summer and Nottingham Forest star Murillo’s name has come up as a possible option.

The Tricky Trees find themselves as low as 17th in the Premier League table, struggling to live up to the exploits of last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who took Nottingham Forest to Europe, was sacked by Evangelos Marinakis for ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian, though, is yet to register his first win at the City Ground and his future is under the scanner at the club.

In Nottingham Forest’s usual fashion, they made a host of signings in the summer transfer window, but the new players are yet to gel together and show signs of improvement.

And now, one of their star men is on the radar of European giants, as they actively plan for next summer.

According to Bild’s Bayern Insider show (via Fussball Transfers), Bayern Munich are interested in Nottingham Forest’s 23-year-old Murillo.

Defender Age Dayot Upamecano 26 Kim Min-jae 28 Jonathan Tah 29 Hiroki Ito 26 Bayern Munich’s centre-backs

The Bavarians consider the Tricky Trees’ central defender a sought-after option as they look for a new defender.

The German club are not the only club interested in him, as Chelsea are also keen, but he is thought to be a fairly expensive option.

Dayot Upemecano’s contract expires next summer and Kim Min-jae is a player Bayern Munich want to offload, which has made them look for a new defender.

Back in January, Nottingham Forest extended Murillo’s deal until the summer of 2029 and his contract does not have a release clause.

The Premier League club paid €12m to Corinthians two years ago for the Brazil international and he has been one of their standout players.

Now it remains to be seen if the Bavarians will look to make a move for the Brazilian when next summer rolls around.