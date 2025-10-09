Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Simon Donnelly believes that Steven Gerrard will have to be backed in the transfer market by Rangers as early as January because the squad they have on offer is weaker than last year.

It has been a dismal start for the Glasgow side this season – their worst in the last 47 years.

It has resulted in the fans and the board losing faith in Russell Martin, who has been sacked after just 123 days in charge.

The hunt for a replacement has been on and the scenario as it looks right now, suggests a return for former boss Gerrard.

Gerrard guided the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title back in 2021 before he left for Aston Villa.

Gerrard is set to hold talks with the Rangers hierarchy, but Donnelly believes that it will be important that the decision makers promise him backing in the transfer market.

Donnelly also took time to reveal that the process of improving the existing squad cannot wait and has to happen as early as in January because Rangers are a lot weaker now than they were even a year back.

“There has to be [backing in the transfer market] just on a basic level”, Donnelly said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (16.20).

“Talking about recruitment, I don’t think the recruitment has been good enough. Russell Martin – the players that he has brought in.

“There are guys that are better qualified than me, from the Rangers side, describing them as little boys at times.

“Their mentality was questioned by Russell Martin as well just at the weekend.

“So, yes you can get a bounce when a new manager comes in and I think somebody of Steven Gerrard’s profile, if you can’t lift your game for somebody like that then you have got problems.

“But I don’t think he will be taking them to a level where he will be satisfied.

“So he needs backing. And that first transfer window is not an ideal one in January but it will be an important one.

“Because at the moment I don’t see the players that they have brought in, I know it is early stages, I don’t see any progress.

“They are weaker for me than last year.”

With Martin in charge, Rangers sold highly-rated Hamza Igamane to Lille, who beat off competition from Everton to secure him for a €12m package.

They also sold the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Ridvan Yilmaz, while promising full-back Jefte was another cashed in on.