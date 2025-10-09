Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers star Luke Thomas has admitted that he and his team have not made a good start to their League Two campaign and is clear that they will need to be on their ‘A’ game to beat MK Dons at the weekend.

The Pirates got relegated from League One last season, and this term, they struggled to get to grips with League Two football.

Darrell Clarke has though finally started getting a tune out of Bristol Rovers, as they have been climbing the League Two table.

The Pirates have won five of their last eight league games, drawing two and losing the other game.

Earlier this week, Clarke’s side defeated Cheltenham Town in an EFL Trophy game, thanks to a second-half goal by Thomas.

The 26-year-old winger stressed that he and the Gas have been off the pace, but also recognised their good form in recent weeks.

Up next, they are set to face Paul Warne’s MK Dons at the Mem and Thomas pointed out that the Dons spent a significant amount of money in the summer window.

Result Competition Bristol Rovers 0-2 MK Dons League One Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons EFL Trophy MK Dons 0-1 Bristol Rovers League One Last three Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons meetings

“I think we have improved a lot over the last few games, but personally, I am miles off it”, the Gas star told Bristol Rovers’ media (1:19).

“And, as a team, we believe we are as well, because we should be a lot higher in the table.

“Hopefully, we can get back to winning ways on Saturday and go on another unbeaten run.”

He reiterated that they will need to be on top of their game if they want to get a result against Paul Warne’s side on Saturday.

“It will be a really tough game, and I think they’ve had a half-decent start [to their season].

“The money they spent and the quality of players that they have got in the squad.

“So, yes, we need to make sure that we are on our ‘A’ game to get anything from the game”, he added.

MK Dons sit seventh in the table, and it remains to be seen if Bristol Rovers will be able to bounce back from their defeat against Walsall in their latest league game.

The meeting will be the first between the two clubs in League Two since 2007.