Mansfield Town star Deji Oshilaja has stressed that Birmingham City loan attacker Tyler Roberts is clearly a quality players when seen up close.

Birmingham made some changes in their squad following their promotion to the Championship, with promotion straight up to the Premier League a clear aim and one which has piled pressure on Chris Davies.

Roberts, who joined Birmingham from Leeds United two years ago, was on loan at Northampton Town last season and was loaned out to League One side Mansfield in the summer window.

He has been impressing under Nigel Clough at the Stags, as he has two league goals in four starts for Mansfield Town so far.

Roberts’ team-mate Oshilaja hailed the Blues loan star as a quality player and he has seen that from facing him over the years.

He stressed that seeing Roberts in training shows his quality a lot more and he is of the view that the current international break will help him come back even stronger.

“He is a good player”, Oshilaja told Mansfield’s media (0:39) when he was asked about Roberts’ impact at the club.

Club West Brom Oxford United Shrewsbury Town Walsall Leeds United QPR Birmingham City Northampton Town Mansfield Town Clubs Tyler Roberts has played for

“I have known Tyler for a few years, in terms of playing against him.

“But to see him up close in training every day, we see the quality he has.

“I think we have that throughout the whole squad.

“We have got a lot of boys out at the moment, but we have got a lot of boys playing well and doing well.

“It will be a shame for him [Roberts], because we have got a little break now, and I am sure that he wants to keep playing.

“But I am sure that the break will do him well and he will come back strong.”

Mansfield’s League One game against Plymouth Argyle this weekend was postponed.

Stags boss Clough also lauded the Birmingham man for his qualities and goal at the weekend against Reading in a 1-1 draw.

Mansfield next play Luton Town after the international break and it remains to be seen if Roberts will be able to continue his good form at Field Mill.