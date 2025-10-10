Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Blackpool face having to pay substantial compensation if they want to appoint Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens as their new manager, something considered to be a ‘huge problem’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tangerines have had a dismal start to their campaign and find themselves second from bottom in League One standings after finishing 9th last season.

There had been hope Steve Bruce could lead Blackpool to promotion, but he has been sacked, with the home defeat against AFC Wimbledon forcing the board’s hand.

It has led to a hunt for a replacement, with Blackpool looking to quickly salvage this season and build for the future.

Wellens guided Leyton Orient to promotion to League One, after winning League Two with the O’s in the 2022/23 season.

Last season, he further burnished his credentials by finishing sixth in the regular season and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship after defeat to Charlton Athletic in the playoff final.

Wellens’ performance as Leyton Orient manager has put him on the radar of several sides, including Blackpool, who are looking closely at him.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The Tangerines though have hit a roadblock, with the compensation they would have to pay to appoint Wellens considered a significant problem by the club.

Blackpool would have to quickly make their move though if they are to appoint Wellens, as Luton Town too are interested in the O’s manager, after having sacked Matt Bloomfield themselves.

Charlie Adam is also a candidate for Blackpool and though he would be a popular appointment with the fans, the board might require an experienced assistant before considering him more seriously.

Ian Evatt, most recently the manager of Bolton Wanderers, is in the frame too for Blackpool.

Blackpool will want to not only quickly resolve their managerial conundrum with games coming thick and fast, but will also want to get it right as they can ill afford to make a mistake.

Stephen Dobbie will lead Blackpool out on an interim basis when they travel to Stockport County this weekend.