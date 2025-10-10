Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin is wanted by Turkish giants Besiktas, who have run the idea of a swoop past their boss Sergen Yalcin and got his approval.

Raskin fell out with Russell Martin at Ibrox earlier this season and was even sidelined by the then Gers boss.

Martin brought Raskin back into the fold towards the end of his time as manager, amid one former Rangers assistant insisting that the Belgian midfielder is a ‘good lad’.

Raskin was the subject of interest from two Premier League sides in the summer, but he stayed put at Ibrox.

Now Rangers could find themselves under siege for the midfielder when the window opens again in just over two months’ time.

He is wanted by Besiktas, who signed Ridvan Yilmaz from Rangers in the summer and also swooped for Vaclav Cerny.

According to Turkish outlet Yeni Acik, Besiktas got ‘the approval of Sergen Yalcin’ to make a move for Raskin and have even ‘started efforts’ to line up a deal.

Player Nationality Gabriel Paulista Brazilian Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian Tammy Abraham English Cengiz Under Turkish Vaclav Cerny Czech Jota Silva Portuguese Ridvan Yilmaz Turkish Notable players at Besiktas

Moving to Besiktas would see Raskin reunite with Yilmaz and Cerny, and the Belgian may well want to sound out his former team-mates about life in Istanbul.

Besiktas sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as boss earlier this season and brought back club legend Yalcin.

Yalcin, 52, was rated as a top midfielder during his playing days and even turned out for Turkey’s big four, playing for Besiktas, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.

How Rangers feel about the prospect of selling Raskin in January remains to be seen, but a big enough bid could turn heads at Ibrox.

The club have been keen to pursue a player trading model aimed at making substantial profits from sales, but selling Raskin would likely draw big criticism.