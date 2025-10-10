Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that for the defenders to be strong and stable in a struggling Everton team, a lot of credit has to go to Jordan Pickford.

Ever since joining the Toffees back in 2017, Pickford has been the trusted name between the sticks for whoever has been in the dugout as manager.

He has notched up 326 appearances for Everton and has been a witness to the various ups and downs they have gone through.

The 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons were particularly testing for Everton as they narrowly avoided relegation both times.

Robinson feels that Pickford has been a bright spot through it all and the defensive ability Everton boast of now is mostly because of him.

Praising the England international for the way he has worked on his game, Robinson told the BBC: “Jordan has worked extremely hard on his game.

“I also think he has worked extremely hard on himself, and the mentality of being England’s number one as well.

Goalkeeper Age Jordan Pickford 31 Mark Travers 26 Harry Tyrer 23 Tom King 30 Everton’s goalkeepers

“When you play for England, you come under huge scrutiny whenever a goal goes in and you have to deal with the noise.

“But Jordan has done more than that, he has silenced it. The criticism that he had in the past is just not there anymore.”

Giving his opinion particularly on Pickford’s performances for his club,Everton, Robinson added: “If you actually look at the way he controls his defence with Everton, and for them to be that strong and stable in a struggling team, then a lot of that is down to him.”

One of Pickford’s team-mates, Vitaliy Mykolenko, revealed last season that Pickford can be ‘mad’ sometimes, but off the pitch and inside the dressing room, he is a good guy.

Everton did sign another goalkeeper in the summer in the shape of Mark Travers, but despite the shot-stopper wanting to play regularly, he is behind Pickford in the pecking order.