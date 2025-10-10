Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Monchi, who recently departed Aston Villa, has hailed former Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta as a ‘magnificent professional’.

Aston Villa confirmed that Monchi was stepping down from his role at Villa Park towards the end of last month.

Villa moved quickly to replace him and brought in Roberto Olabe, who will spearhead recruitment efforts in the January transfer window.

Another Spanish sporting director with English football links in the shape of Orta took the sporting director post at Real Valladolid recently, having been sacked by Sevilla in June.

Orta had a lengthy spell as the sporting director at Leeds, where he helped to oversee the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

His time at the club split opinion amongst fans, especially towards the end when there were repeated managerial changes at Elland Road.

Since his departure from Leeds, he has been praised by a number of players, including Junior Firpo and Marc Roca.

He left Elland Road in 2023 and former Whites boss Neil Redfearn feels the club backed Orta when they should have backed Bielsa.

Club Position Real Valladolid Sporting Director Zenit Sporting Director Elche Sporting Director Middlesbrough Sporting Director Leeds United Sporting Director Sevilla Sporting Director Real Valladolid Sporting Director Victor Orta’s notable jobs

Orta has not struggled for work though and following his Sevilla exit is back in employment, with the warm words of Monchi for encouragement.

Monchi told Spanish outlet El Desmarque: “Victor seems like a magnificent professional to me.

“He is a reference in the world of sports management and his CV is there.

“If you have to ask me about Victor, I think he is an excellent professional.”

Orta will now try to help Real Valladolid return to La Liga, with the club currently sitting in seventh spot in the Segunda Division.

Monchi meanwhile continues to be associated with Aston Villa as he is an advisor to the club’s owners, V Sports.

The jury is out on whether Orta will again work in English football at some point.