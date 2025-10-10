Warren Little/Getty Images

Exeter City star Johnly Yfeko is wary of taking on Reading this weekend, as he believes that the Royals could pin them back and his side probably will need to eat shots from them.

Noel Hunt’s men had a very good last season as they finished seventh in the league table, finishing just outside the League One playoff spots.

However, in the ongoing campaign, Reading have made a slow start as they sit 19th in the league table after ten games.

Their recent form has been decent, though, as they have lost only one of their last five games and up next they face Exeter City.

Yfeko, who joined Exeter City from Rangers permanently in the summer window, is well aware of Reading’s pedigree as a proper footballing team.

Gary Caldwell’s side host the Royals at St James’ Park on Saturday and Yfeko is clear that they need to defend the wide areas better.

The 22-year-old centre-back stressed that Hunt’s side have a lot of players who like to have a pop at goal, meaning the Exeter City defenders will need to put their bodies on the line.

Result Competition Reading 0-0 Exeter City League One Exeter City 1-2 Reading League One Reading 3-2 Exeter City League One Last three Exeter City vs Reading meetings

“Obviously, they will be a good footballing team, [they have] a lot of shooters”, the Newham-born talent told Exeter’s media (4:45) when he was asked about the Reading game.

“Yes, we will be expecting a total football team that will try to break us down.

“And if we are good, defending and stopping them in wide areas, then we’d better expect shots on our goal.

“It will be one of those games, where you might just have to take a hit in the face or somewhere else; I hope not too many.”

The Royals have scored only eleven goals in ten games and if Yfeko and his team-mates are able to put up a solid defence, it could be a tough day at the office for Reading.

Reading’s last league win came against Leyton Orient last month and it remains to be seen if Hunt’s side will be able to register their second League One win of the campaign.