Gordon Dalziel believes that Jermain Defoe is very much a Rangers man and the fans will love to have him back at the club as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff.

Gerrard is the firm favourite to take over at Rangers following productive talks with the club and hot on the heels of it emerging he wants the job.

There has also been fierce speculation about Gerrard’s likely coaching team at Ibrox.

Gerrard’s coaching team at Ibrox is likely to consist of the likes of Gary McAllister, who could be appointed in the role of assistant manager, and also former striker Defoe, while Tom Culshaw, a long time ally, would be expected to be included.

Defoe became a popular figure in the two years he was at the Glasgow club as a player, having scored 32 goals and was part of Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership title-winning team.

Having seen Defoe’s recent online activity, Dalziel believes that the 43-year-old is desperate to get back to Ibrox in the capacity of a coach.

“He has actually put his name in for the Broxi Bear”, Dalziel joked on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1.15.08).

Competitipn Details Scottish Premiership 54 apps, 25 goals Scottish Cup 7 apps, 2 goals Scottish League Cup 5 apps, 2 goals Jermain Defoe in Scottish football

“He just wants to be part of it that much. Quite rightly so.

“How good would it be for someone like him coming back with the two that have been mentioned – the manager and the assistant manager in Gary McAllister.

“He is a Rangers man and we know that Rangers fans love that, someone who is connected to the club.”

Expressing his optimism about seeing the appointment being confirmed soon, Dalziel added: “I think the announcement will be made very shortly, it will be sorted.

“Doesn’t matter [that he was at Rangers for a short period of time]. The fans love him because he came here at Rangers and scored goals.

“And he goes on and tells everybody how great Rangers are and he wants to be part of it.

“Rangers fans love that.”

It remains to be seen if Rangers can finalise the appointment of Gerrard and his staff, but the international break has given them breathing space.

One former top flight striker is clear though that Gerrard will need assurances he will be backed in the January transfer window, now just over two months’ away.