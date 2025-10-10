David Rogers/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur loan star Alfie Devine has been hailed by Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom for his composure and ability to create from midfield for his team-mates.

The midfield talent began his youth career with Liverpool and then spent five years with Wigan Athletic before being picked up by Spurs, who paid the Latics an up front fee of £300,000, in 2020.

Upon his arrival at Tottenham, Devine was hailed as a player who was hungry to develop and progress.

He has two senior Tottenham appearances to his name and he has been building his experience playing men’s football away from Spurs in recent years.

This summer, Devine was sent on his fourth loan spell, as Championship side Preston North End got their hands on him, and he has been in sublime form for them.

The former England Under-20 international has scored twice and provided two assists in ten all-competition games for the Lilywhites.

Last weekend, he assisted Daniel Jebbison against Charlton Athletic after he came on as a substitute, with Preston beating the Addicks 2-0 comfortably, and Heckingbottom was pleased with his contribution.

The Preston boss admitted that he brought on Devine to affect the game from the middle of the pitch, as he is well aware of how effective the 21-year-old can be from the attacking midfield position.

Player On loan from Harrison Armstrong Everton Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Alfie Devine Tottenham Hotspur Preston North End’s loan stars

Heckingbottom lauded Devine for his composure and creativity, as the Lilywhites currently sit fourth in the league table.

“We had to make that sub and bring Alfie on, and he was going to come in a slightly different position, because I felt we were on top and were dominant”, the Preston boss told his club’s media (2:17) about the Charlton game.

“I love Alfie’s qualities and I thought we could get him in positions to maybe create.

“But then we scored that goal, and the timing was great, so it meant that we could wait for the next sub.

“And to be fair, we got that right with Alfie playing in that 10 role, because we know he can provide that quality.

“And his pass to Jebbah was excellent.

“He’s got that calmness and composure, which made that last part of the game more comfortable for us.”

Heckingbottom has shown already that he is a big fan of Devine’s qualities, as he praised him for his flexibility.

Devine spent time on loan at Plymouth Argyle last year, where the boss he played under talked up his ‘tactical brain’.