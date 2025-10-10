Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin is of the view that Derby County will not be in the promotion mix this year, but he is ‘sure’ that the Rams will improve as the season progresses.

Derby appointed John Eustace last season after Paul Warne struggled to deliver, and the former Blackburn Rovers boss kept them safe.

They had a busy summer transfer window, which saw a host of new players coming through the door, and they are taking their time to adjust.

Derby have won only one Championship game so far this season after nine matches, which sees them sit 20th in the league table.

They have drawn five out of their nine games, but there have been bright sparks, not least striker Patrick Agyemang, who has excited one former Rams player.

Parkin pointed out that Eustace has tightened up his backline since Derby lost 5-3 against table-toppers Coventry City.

The ex-Championship star is absolutely convinced that, slowly and steadily, Derby are improving and taking steps forward, with Agyemang’s goal a key way-point.

However, even though he is confident Derby will continue to get better, he does not believe they will be in the promotion mix.

Loan star David Ozoh Ben Brereton Diaz Dion Sanderson Owen Beck Bobby Clark Derby County’s loan stars

“If you look at post Derby 3-5 Coventry, the goals aren’t going in their net anymore, so they have tightened up”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-in Show (7:25) about the Rams.

“And another ingredient, which is a fine one at that, is that Agyemang got his first goal.

“Players are coming back.

“I would suggest now, and this is where the Derby fans can stop ranting at me – they are going to climb the table, is my pretty sure bet.

“I am not going to suggest that they are going to get in the promotion shake-up this season.

“But I think that Derby will get somewhere akin to where we anticipated, in the next month or two.

“I think they will slowly and steadily climb the table.”

Derby have drawn all of their last three Championship games and Eustace may need to rethink his strategy to get wins after the international break.

They face Oxford United on 18th October after the international games and it remains to be seen if they will be able to grab their second win of the campaign against Gary Rowett’s side.