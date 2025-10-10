Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has given an insight into Daniel Farke’s ‘amazing’ dressing room, insisting that everyone wants to play week-in, week-out and he himself is no different.

Darlow was Illan Meslier’s deputy last term and only became the number 1 towards the end of the season.

After the arrival of Lucas Perri in the summer for a significant fee, Darlow was widely expected to make way and initially that did happen.

However, an injury to the newcomer opened a window of opportunity for the veteran and he has grabbed it with both hands.

Darlow has been between the sticks for Leeds United in their last four games and is looking for more, insisting that so are all his other team-mates.

Despite the precarious situation Leeds find themselves in, Darlow insists that it is amazing and every member of the squad wants to be part of the playing eleven week-in, week-out, including himself.

“It’s amazing at the minute”, Darlow told the BBC.

Goalkeeper Age Illan Meslier 25 Lucas Perri 27 Karl Darlow 35 Alex Cairns 32 Leeds United’s goalkeepers

“Every football player wants to be playing week in week out, and I am no different to that.

“I am relishing game by game that I can go out and show what I’m all about, and am really pleased to be in a rhythm again.

“It helps when I come away with the national team that I am playing week in week out.”

Farke has admitted that Perri is likely to be available for selection again after the international break, but it is unclear if he will throw him straight back in.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn believes that Farke will have a selection headache as he ponders who should start between the sticks.

Leeds, currently placed 15th in the Premier League with eight points in seven games, play Burnley once they return to action on 18th October and that could be a key game, despite the campaign still being early.