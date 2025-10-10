Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United are holding ‘advanced talks’ with Nottingham Forest to bring in Tricky Trees sporting director Ross Wilson, who has been on their radar since his Rangers days, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies have been operating without a sporting director since Paul Mitchell’s departure, but managed to still do some impressive business before the summer transfer window closed.

Notable arrivals Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade strengthened Eddie Howe’s attacking options, while the club also brought in a huge £125m from selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Newcastle have been keen to bring in a new sporting director though, to ease the burden on Howe, and Nottingham Forest’s Wilson wants the job.

Wilson, who worked for Scottish giants Rangers as sporting director, has agreed to make the move to St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle will need to agree a package with Nottingham Forest and ‘advanced talks’ between the two clubs are now taking place, aimed at thrashing out an acceptable agreement.

It is suggested that Wilson has been on Newcastle’s radar since his time working at Rangers.

Club Job Huddersfield Town Director of football Southampton Director of football Rangers Sporting director Nottingham Forest Sporting director Notable Ross Wilson jobs

Newcastle will want to get Wilson in as soon as possible, with the January transfer window set to arrive in just over two months’ time.

Howe may need to do business in the winter window to strengthen his squad or cover possible injury absences.

Newcastle will also be looking ahead to next summer’s transfer window, which could be another key period in the evolution of their squad.

Wilson was criticised in some quarters for his work while at Rangers and there were differing opinions on how he performed at Ibrox.

One former Scotland star said that questions needed to be asked of Wilson, though a former Rangers man was clear he did not view the sporting director’s time as a failure.

At Newcastle, Wilson will have much more money to spend than was the case at Rangers, but that will also bring extra scrutiny.