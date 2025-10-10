Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has revealed that the performance and victory against Wolves was vital in getting over the hurt of the own goal he scored a week earlier.

For 90 minutes plus a substantial part of injury time, it looked like Leeds would come away from a clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage with a deserved point.

Leeds were cruelly denied that though, after Gudmundsson scored an own goal off a Fulham corner, which stunned onlookers.

Gudmundsson admitted that there was hurt at that moment, with the own goal coming so late that it not only undid the work the team had done over the 90 minutes, but also prevented any chance of making amends for his mistake.

The Swede though credited the performance against Wolves in helping him get over the mistake as he played the full 90 minutes to help Leeds come back from a goal down to win 3-1.

Gudmundsson told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “Of course it hurt there and then.

“But it was a new day the next day and a new match the weekend after where we did a very good performance, I think.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“It was very nice, a relief.”

Gudmundsson is even able to joke about the mistake now, saying that he has not yet managed to do the same in the opposition box.

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored in the offensive box like that, actually. It was a bit comical.”

Gudmundsson admitted just last month that Leeds were an even bigger club than he had thought initially.

Leeds have had a creditable start, with Daniel Farke feeling that his side can consider themselves unfortunate not to have amassed more points.

Sweden are due to take on Group B table-toppers Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier this evening, with Gudmundsson expected to start.

Gudmundsson and Leeds will return to Premier League action in a match against Burnley after the international break.