Sam Allardyce has admitted he is impressed with the way Sunderland have tackled the Premier League so far, with his view being Regis Le Bris and the club looked in detail at what is needed to compete.

Following their promotion from the Championship through the playoffs, the Black Cats have managed an impressive start to the Premier League season.

Prior to their loss to Manchester United, they stood fourth in the table and were eight points off the drop zone.

Even after the loss, there is still a sizeable gap and Allardyce believes that credit has to be given to the manager for the way he has marshalled his troops, as well as the club for how they have prepared for the top flight.

Allardyce noted that promoted teams in recent years have merely proven to be cannon fodder, but Sunderland have learned from that to break the cycle.

He has seen enough to suggest that Sunderland are capable of steering clear of trouble as the season develops.

“I had to give one of them in the three that got promoted the credit they deserve”, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football (49.03).

Game Competition Wolves (H) Premier League Chelsea (A) Premier League Everton (H) Premier League Sunderland’s next three fixtures

“Because we have experienced what has been quite an embarrassing season for two seasons with the three teams that got promoted, who got relegated straight away.

“With the season before being the lowest points total whatsoever.

“So, it looks like Sunderland and the coach have looked at that and said that we don’t want to be one of them.

“It’s early days yet but they do look a very comfortable outfit and they won’t be in trouble if they continue like that.

“Takes the pressure off and it will be a long time before they slip down to the bottom three and even if they have a bad spell.”

Of the three teams that have come up from the Championship, Sunderland are in the best possible situation according to the league table.

They were one of the most active teams in the summer transfer market, breaking their own transfer record on a number of occasions.

They are still actively looking to strengthen the squad and one of the players Le Bris is keen on is Jhon Lucumi.

After showing interest in him in the summer, they are believed to be ready to go back again when the window opens in January.